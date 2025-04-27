Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Grows By 58,220.0%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,800 shares, an increase of 58,220.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 26.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

