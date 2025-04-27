Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rises By 16,166.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 16,166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.2 %

BZLFY opened at $15.48 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

