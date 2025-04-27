Short Interest in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Increases By 31,400.0%

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 31,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $742,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $29.74.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

