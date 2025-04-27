Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 10,800.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 10,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $41.19.
About ENN Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.