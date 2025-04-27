Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 10,800.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 10,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $41.19.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

