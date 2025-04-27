Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Grows By 38,800.0%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 38,800.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Olympus Trading Down 0.1 %

Olympus stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Olympus has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.