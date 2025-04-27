Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 9,952.4%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 9,952.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 140,009 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

