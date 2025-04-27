Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $85.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIMO

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.