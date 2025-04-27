Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Skillsoft worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 12,013.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skillsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKIL opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Skillsoft Corp. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $34.43.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

