SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.19.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

