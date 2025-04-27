Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 13,479.6% in April

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, an increase of 13,479.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.4 %

SCBFY stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.