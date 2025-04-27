StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,923 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of StoneCo worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 327.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,817 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 47,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

