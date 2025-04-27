Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

