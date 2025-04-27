Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.10% of Superior Industries International worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.14. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

