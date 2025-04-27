Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 420,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after buying an additional 321,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

