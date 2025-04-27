Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TNYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This represents a 262.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

