Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 17,500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PKKFF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

