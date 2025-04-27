The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 6,203.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealReal by 72.5% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.90.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

