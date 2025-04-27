The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in St. Joe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $1,934,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,614,435.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.