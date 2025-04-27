Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $424.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $409.85 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

