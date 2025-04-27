Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

