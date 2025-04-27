Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 75,081 put options on the company. This is an increase of 596% compared to the average volume of 10,780 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWC. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.