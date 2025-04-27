TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.58, but opened at $84.43. TriNet Group shares last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 92,475 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,975.12. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.06.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

