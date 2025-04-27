United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 240,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 246,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UMC. Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.87 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

