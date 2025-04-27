United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,084,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

