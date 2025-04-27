United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $314.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $395.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.17.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $291.38 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $233.31 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.67 and a 200 day moving average of $346.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,747.50. This represents a 63.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

