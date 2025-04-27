Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UHT opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.