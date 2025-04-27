Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,874 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

