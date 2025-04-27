VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $103.23 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $88.51 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

