VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 726,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 405,899 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $399.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

