Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $546.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

