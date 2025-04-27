Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,425. This represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.