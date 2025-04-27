Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

