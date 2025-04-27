Wealth Management Nebraska Takes $1.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,825 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.89.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $391.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.39. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.