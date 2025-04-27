Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $53.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of HXL opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

