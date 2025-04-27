Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE:ST opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after buying an additional 76,794 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

