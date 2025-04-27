Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after acquiring an additional 674,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

