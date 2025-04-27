Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARI. StockNews.com cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. This represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

