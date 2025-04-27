Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 25,217 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 175,603 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 710.2% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 134,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 103,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $8.88 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.