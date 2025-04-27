William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for EW Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

