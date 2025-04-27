Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 52,900.0% in April

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 52,900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

