Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.