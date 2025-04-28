1,010,977 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,010,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Butterfly Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 2.0 %

BFLY stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

