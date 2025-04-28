12,007 Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 609,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 161,529.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 244,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $589,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $8.58 on Monday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

