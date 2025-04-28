143,501 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 143,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

