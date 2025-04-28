22,298 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 793,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 637,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 400,289 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 620,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GOGL opened at $7.77 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

