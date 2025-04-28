22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, an increase of 4,516.9% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 49.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.80 on Monday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $243.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

