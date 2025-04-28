2,777 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,308,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 932,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after acquiring an additional 51,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV opened at $78.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.