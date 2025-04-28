56,270 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $110.76.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

