727,838 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 727,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on SAN

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.