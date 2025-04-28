75,619 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $56.43 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

